Jaguar cuddles with panther in adorable viral video, Internet reacts

New Delhi: If you're looking for a cute video that will make you smile, here's one featuring the Internet's two scary wild animals, jaguar and black panther. This video depicts an adorable cuddle session between the two wild cats. It's possible that after watching the video, you'll want some warm hugs as well. Instagram handle @pantherridgeconservation shared the clip and it has gone viral with over 300,000 views so far.

The adorable video opens with a jaguar and a panther sitting face to face. Within moments, the jaguar moves towards the panther and gives it a hug.The clip ends with the duo embracing each other. So cute! Isn't it? "Our jaguars Onyx and Mateo love spending time together. While they are the same species of cat, they are two different colors. Do you know which coloration is dominant for jaguars?" reads the video caption.

The video has received over 33k likes since it was shared. Netizens couldn't stop commenting on how cute the video was. "My heart, how sweet," a user wrote. Another netizen expressed their reactions through heart emoticons. “Aww, so cute” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?