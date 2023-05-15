Jackpot for lifetime! Truck driver wins lottery that will pay him Rs 82000 every week for the rest of his life

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Everyone longs to escape their busy life, embark on a long-awaited worldwide trip, or launch their own business, but is frequently prevented from doing so owing to financial difficulties. A truck driver from Oregon named Robin Riedel found a solution to his issue when he chose the winning ticket.

As a result, he is now secure for the rest of his life and will be receiving a sizable paycheck each week. Mr. Riedel won the Win for Life game's jackpot on May 8, making him eligible for a weekly reward of $1,000 or more than Rs 82,000 for life.

After winning the mega jackpot, Mr. Riedel remarked, "I hit it". My success. I intend to retire in another two to three years. Mr. Riedel, a truck driver for a concrete business, claimed to have played the game frequently ever since its release in 2001.

What future plans does he have?

According to an Oregon Lottery news release, Riedel intends to utilise the money, which amount to more than Rs 42 lakh yearly ($52,000 annually), to pay bills, make transformations to the home he and his wife Debi bought three years ago, and take a trip to Saint Lucia to celebrate their nearing wedding anniversary. Riedel added, "The money will enable us to do some things we wouldn't be able to do. In another two to three years, I intend to retire," Central Oregon Daily reported.

Earlier, an Australian couple won over a million dollars after hitting the lotto jackpot twice in a single week. The reward money was increased fourfold since the wife became furious when the husband failed to submit her chosen ticket numbers for the lottery last week.

The man purchased another ticket in an effort to make amends for his carelessness and entered it into the drawing. The couple from Dapto, which is close to Wollongong, won the two division one prize on the Monday Lotto and received $2 million Australian dollars (USD 1.3 million or Rs 10 crore).

