This YouTuber crashes his McLaren supercar worth Rs 1.7 crore during livestream, watch viral video here

Footage from the livestream showed him screaming for help while trapped inside the wreckage

YouTuber Jack Doherty has ignited controversy after crashing his USD 200,000 McLaren 570S during a live-streamed drive in Miami on October 5. The incident, which unfolded on a rainy highway, was captured live, revealing Doherty appearing to glance at his phone just moments before losing control of the vehicle. As he was speeding down the slick road, he could be heard exclaiming, "No, no, no!" before colliding with a guardrail.

The shocking crash not only left Doherty shaken but also raised serious concerns about influencer responsibility. Footage from the livestream showed him screaming for help while trapped inside the wreckage. In a startling turn of events, he asked bystanders to hold the camera as they attempted to rescue him, documenting his own ordeal rather than immediately checking on his cameraman, who suffered minor injuries and required stitches.

Following the accident, both Doherty and his cameraman were transported to the hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening. However, the incident has sparked heated debates online about Doherty's judgement and the implications of social media culture. Critics have pointed out that his focus seemed to be more on documenting the crash than ensuring safety for himself and his passenger. One user remarked on social media, "A kid more concerned with recording and texting didn't even check on his friend."

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

In response to the backlash, streaming platform Kick swiftly banned Doherty from its site for violating community guidelines that emphasise safety. A representative stated that they "do not condone illegal activity," reflecting growing concerns over reckless behaviour among influencers.

Doherty's actions have reignited discussions about the impact of social media on driving behaviour, particularly among young audiences. As authorities investigate the crash further, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with distracted driving in an age dominated by online content creation.