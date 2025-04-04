Former MI captain Rohit Sharma has landed in yet another controversy ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today.

Rohit Sharma has become the center of another controversy, sparking concerns among fans after a video shared on Mumbai Indians' (MI) social media page went viral, reminiscent of a similar event from last year's IPL season. The video was shared before Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Taking to social media X, formerly Twitter, MI shared a six-second video the caption, "Q: For how long are you going to watch this reel? A: Haaanjiiii."

The video showcased the camaraderie between Rohit Sharma and LSG captain Rishabh Pant, with Pant hugging the 37-year-old. However, fans focused on the opening moments of the video, which featured a conversation between former MI captain Rohit Shara and former MI coach and now LSG mentor Zaheer Khan.

In the now-viral clip, Rohit Sharma can be heard saying, "Jo jab Karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don't need to do anything)."

Fans expressed concerns that another controversy was emerging for the India captain, fearing a repeat of a past incident.

However, the specifics of Rohit's conversation with Zaheer remain unknown, and the aforementioned speculations are purely fan-generated theories without concrete evidence.

Rohit Sharma's controversy during IPL 2024

Rohit was removed as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024 as the franchise handed over the leadership to Hardik Pandya. There were reports that Rohit wasn't happy with the move and thought about parting ways with the franchise. However, contrary to the reports, he was retained by the MI ahead of IPL 2025.

Recently, Rohit reflected on his 15-year tenure with the Mumbai Indians, emphasising his immediate objective of achieving success for MI.

During an interview with MITV, the 37-year-old said, "My immediate goal is to try and bring the glory back to MI, win the trophy here. I want to win it but we know that to win, it takes a lot of hard work. A lot of things have to come together; that is the challenge of IPL."

Meanwhile, LSG and MI, both teams currently seeking consistency with one win and two losses, are set to compete at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on today, April 4. Rohit is yet to find his form in the tournament as he has scored 21 runs in the three innings with a strike rate of 105.00, and a top score of 13.