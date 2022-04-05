Jaaved Jaaferi to return as commentator in Takeshi's Castle Reboot? Check his Twitter post

A few days back, it was reported that the popular childhood Japanese show Takeshi's Castle is getting a reboot on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Now, veteran actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, who did commentary on the iconic show, has shared a post regarding the show and hinted that he may do the commentary again.

In a Twitter post, he mentioned Takeshi’s Castle Reboot and a photo of him from the throwback commentary sessions and wrote, “Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal ? #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore.”

Check his Twitter post below:

In India, the shortened version of one of the most popular shows was aired on POGO. From skipping stones to Bridge Ball, the game has provided endless laughter along with a chance to sit together with your family.

In the show, hundreds of contestants threw themselves into a variety of mindless physical challenges as they attempted to storm Takeshi's Castle and win the grand prize of 1 million yen.

Soon after the actor shared the post, excited fans bombarded the comment section.

One user wrote, “Omg!! Nostalgia I would have dinner while watching this. The only show that my parents and I would watch together...we all love this show.”

Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.