'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance with global pop star Katy Perry has sparked curiosity and debate online. Still, those close to him say the relationship is not unexpected. According to insiders, Trudeau has always been comfortable in the world of fame and glamour — a trait inherited from his late father, Pierre Trudeau, who was once linked to Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand.

Recently, Trudeau, 53, and Perry, 40, were seen kissing and embracing aboard a yacht off Santa Barbara. The casual outing was photographed and published by the Daily Mail, quickly going viral. The pair were first spotted together in Montreal in July, shortly before Trudeau attended Perry’s concert with his teenage daughter. Rumors further intensified when Perry was spotted in Nova Scotia, while Trudeau inspected property nearby, although her team denied any connection.

One Canadian insider suggested the relationship reflects Trudeau’s desire for fun and freedom after years in politics. "He’s no longer carrying the weight of office or marriage," said the source, describing his new lifestyle as "a big exhale" after stepping down as prime minister in January and finalising his separation from Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau last year after 18 years of marriage.

Columnist Shinan Govani told Page Six that those familiar with Trudeau never expected him to date outside celebrity circles. "Justin thrives in the spotlight," he explained, adding that the criticism he faced in Canada may have pushed him to embrace a life where public opinion matters less.

One insider summed it up: "This is Justin being Justin — fame is in his DNA."

Perry, who recently ended her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, is reportedly also looking to enjoy life after navigating a rough few months — including backlash related to her brief space flight.

Meanwhile, Grégoire-Trudeau is said to be taking the news in stride. She recently shared a cryptic message on Instagram about accepting change: "People, places, moments — they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed."