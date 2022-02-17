ITBP constable sings ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’ in tribute to Bappi Lahiri - WATCH heartfelt video

Social media is filled with condolences ever since the news broke out that music legend, Bappi Lahiri had passed away. Politicians, celebrities as well as just the general public mourned collectively. Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor, Deepak Namjoshi informed that the singer passed away on Tuesday due to multiple health issues. An ITBP constable paid a beautiful homage to the late singer by covering one of his most famous songs, 'Dil Mein Ho Tum'.

The ITBP shared the video of his cover from their official page with a caption that reads, “Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to the legendary music director, composer and singer Bappi Lahiri."

दिल में हो तुम...



Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri.#BappiLahiri#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fP2R84JWk0 February 16, 2022

That’s not it, the soldier can also be seen breaking into the Bengali cover ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar’ which was composed by Lahiri himself.