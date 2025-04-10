Fashion experts believe the deal will help Prada reach more customers, but it may take time and money to turn Versace’s business around.

In a big move for the fashion world, Italian luxury brand Prada has agreed to buy Versace for $1.375 billion. The deal was announced on Thursday and marks a major moment in Italian fashion history.

Prada is doing well despite slower demand for luxury products, while Versace has been struggling with losses. This merger brings two famous Italian brands together and gives Italy a stronger role in a global fashion industry mostly led by French companies.

Patrizio Bertelli, Chairman of Prada, said, “We want to continue Versace’s legacy and give it a strong platform to grow. We have invested for years and built strong relationships that will now support Versace.”

Capri Holdings, which owns Versace, had bought it for around $2.15 billion in 2018. So, Prada is buying it at a lower price than what Capri had paid.

Versace recently saw a drop in sales, and its former creative head Donatella Versace stepped down last month. She is now the brand’s chief ambassador, while Dario Vitale from Miu Miu has taken over the creative role.

Fashion experts believe the deal will help Prada reach more customers, but it may take time and money to turn Versace’s business around.

The deal is expected to be finalised later this year, once it gets the needed approvals. This move also reflects a trend in the fashion industry where big companies are joining hands to stay strong during tough economic times.

Also read: Meet man who sells Rs 34 lakh watches worn by Anant Ambani, Salman Khan with Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman motifs, he is not Hindu, Muslim, Christian, his religion is…