'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Meet celebrity saree draper who has Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt as clients; charges this whopping amount

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Viral

Italian woman undergoes multiple body modifications to transform into a human cat

Chiara Dell'Abate, a 22-year-old woman from Italy, has captured widespread attention with her unconventional journey to become a human cat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

In a captivating and unconventional transformation journey, a 22-year-old woman from Italy, Chiara Dell'Abate, has revealed her aspiration to become a human cat. Her remarkable quest, as reported by the New York Post, has garnered widespread attention both online and in the real world.

Under her social media moniker, "Aydin Mod," Chiara has shared her journey with millions on TikTok, showcasing the 20 distinct body modifications that have brought her closer to her dream.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by modified doll (@aydinmod)

Chiara's transformation odyssey commenced at the tender age of 11 with her very first piercing, setting her on a unique path that has now led to around 72 piercings adorning her body. These modifications encompass a striking array of features, including punched nostrils, a split tongue, 0.8-centimeter upper lip piercing.

"I'm thinking that I would be a pretty cool cat lady," Chiara remarked, sharing her vision for this remarkable journey. In one of her videos, she gracefully demonstrates her split tongue flicking through two distinctive openings just above her lips.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by modified doll (@aydinmod)

Additionally, Chiara underwent blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure aimed at enhancing the upper and lower eyelids, with the objective of correcting defects and aesthetic enhancements in the eye region.

Her transformation goes well beyond piercings and cosmetic surgery. Chiara's unique journey includes four horns, six genital beads, eyeball tattoos, pointed ears, permanent eyeliner, forehead implants, and claw-like nails. Her profound transformation reflects the astonishing capabilities of body modifications.

Chiara's choice to embrace the persona of a cat lady, rather than a cartoon character, is strongly influenced by her genuine love for felines. She envisions herself as bold and fierce with the right set of body modifications, a testament to her passion for these animals.

Despite the extensive changes she has undergone, Chiara believes there is more to achieve to fully realize her vision of a cat-like appearance. Her future plans include procedures such as a cat eyes lift (canthoplasty), teeth reshaping, upper lip alteration, additional fillers, and the attachment of a tail using a transdermal implant. She also intends to add more tattoos and even a septum slit to her distinctive look.

Addressing the issue of pain associated with these procedures, Chiara acknowledges that they can be quite painful but emphasizes that she has grown accustomed to the discomfort, no longer considering it a significant deterrent to her goals.

Chiara has not been immune to criticism and trolling, with some labeling her as "disturbed." However, she remains unwavering in her choices. For her, these body modifications are a means to stay true to herself, irrespective of public opinion, and they make her feel good, which, ultimately, is what truly matters.

In a heartening twist, Chiara's journey has also touched the lives of others, inspiring them to reconsider their perspectives on appearances and beauty. She has received positive feedback from individuals who have found empowerment and liberation through her unique path.

Chiara Dell'Abate's story is a testament to the diverse and fascinating ways individuals choose to express themselves, even if it means embracing a cat-like transformation that defies convention.

