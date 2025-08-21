Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...

Did Vinod Kambli believe he outshone Sachin Tendulkar? Brother reveals shocking truth

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

War 2 box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 200 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeViral

VIRAL

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

According to the message, the woman had informed her office WhatsApp group chat that she might be late due to heavy rains in the city.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gone are those days when the word 'rebel' was associated with the behaviour of teenagers only. With cases of 'employee harassment' on the rise, a new kind of 'rebellion' is emerging on the internet; the corporate badass or the rebellious employee.The 'brutal' reply given to the woman and her boss reminded the internet of a similar incident when a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent to her boss was shared online. According to the message, the woman had informed her office WhatsApp group chat that she might be late due to heavy rains in the city. In response, the boss wrote that it was okay to be late, but she had to come to the office. The way the woman dealt with this expectation was extremely 'inspiring' for many; "it was not possible"!

Yes, believe it or not, the woman clearly told her manager that it was "not possible" for her to come to the office. The post went viral in no time and most netizens 'saluted' the 'corporate badass'.

For those who don't know, parts of Mumbai are currently submerged in rainwater as the city has been receiving incessant rainfall. Today, August 19, a red alert has also been issued in the city.

Coming back to the viral social media post, Times Now could not confirm its authenticity.

Check out the viral post:

The post read, "My colleagues replied to their manager."

The post further read, "Red alert has been issued in Mumbai and government offices are on holidays while private offices have work from home (WFH) facility. (We don't have a work from home policy). She doesn't listen to anyone anyway, even the manager."

The post was shared on Reddit by the handle 'Bikkusdiggus'. The post was shared today and garnered nearly 1K reactions.

How netizens reacted to it:

A user said, "Please convey my regards to her." Another commented, "Wow, a true corporate badass." The next person in the comments section commented, "May she always be like this, amen."

"I did the same thing in my previous organisation, but it was because my bike was constantly on (battery was dead) and it was raining heavily. My office was 31 kms from my house. I asked to work from home (he himself never came to office). He refused. I mailed a video of rain, stalled bike and waterlogged roads to HR and CEO, keeping them in touch. HR gave me a chance to work from home and also fixed a discussion call with me. In the call, my viewpoint was not taken into consideration. This went on for about 2-3 months. I started giving interviews and a month before the appraisal, I gave a 2-month notice," another person said.

"Please tell your manager to correct his grammar first," wrote the fifth person. "All I know is she's not leaving her house, well if there's no tomorrow then what life are you supposed to earn and what work are you supposed to do," another wrote.

Also read: Viral video: Emirates cabin crew’s surprise gift brings grandma big smile, WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar
Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar
Online Gaming Bill row: Over 200000 jobs, 400 companies at risk, how Rs 200000 crore sector will be impacted?
Online Gaming Bill row: Over 200000 jobs, 400 companies at risk, how Rs 200000 c
After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...
After War 2 debacle, Aditya takes this MAJOR action in Alia, Sharvari's Alpha
India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit
India-China ties: Key points as Wang Yi concludes Delhi visit
From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deserve to be real
From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deser
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE