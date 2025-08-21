'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

According to the message, the woman had informed her office WhatsApp group chat that she might be late due to heavy rains in the city.

Gone are those days when the word 'rebel' was associated with the behaviour of teenagers only. With cases of 'employee harassment' on the rise, a new kind of 'rebellion' is emerging on the internet; the corporate badass or the rebellious employee.The 'brutal' reply given to the woman and her boss reminded the internet of a similar incident when a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent to her boss was shared online. According to the message, the woman had informed her office WhatsApp group chat that she might be late due to heavy rains in the city. In response, the boss wrote that it was okay to be late, but she had to come to the office. The way the woman dealt with this expectation was extremely 'inspiring' for many; "it was not possible"!

Yes, believe it or not, the woman clearly told her manager that it was "not possible" for her to come to the office. The post went viral in no time and most netizens 'saluted' the 'corporate badass'.

For those who don't know, parts of Mumbai are currently submerged in rainwater as the city has been receiving incessant rainfall. Today, August 19, a red alert has also been issued in the city.

Coming back to the viral social media post, Times Now could not confirm its authenticity.

Check out the viral post:

The post read, "My colleagues replied to their manager."

The post further read, "Red alert has been issued in Mumbai and government offices are on holidays while private offices have work from home (WFH) facility. (We don't have a work from home policy). She doesn't listen to anyone anyway, even the manager."

The post was shared on Reddit by the handle 'Bikkusdiggus'. The post was shared today and garnered nearly 1K reactions.

How netizens reacted to it:

A user said, "Please convey my regards to her." Another commented, "Wow, a true corporate badass." The next person in the comments section commented, "May she always be like this, amen."

"I did the same thing in my previous organisation, but it was because my bike was constantly on (battery was dead) and it was raining heavily. My office was 31 kms from my house. I asked to work from home (he himself never came to office). He refused. I mailed a video of rain, stalled bike and waterlogged roads to HR and CEO, keeping them in touch. HR gave me a chance to work from home and also fixed a discussion call with me. In the call, my viewpoint was not taken into consideration. This went on for about 2-3 months. I started giving interviews and a month before the appraisal, I gave a 2-month notice," another person said.

"Please tell your manager to correct his grammar first," wrote the fifth person. "All I know is she's not leaving her house, well if there's no tomorrow then what life are you supposed to earn and what work are you supposed to do," another wrote.

