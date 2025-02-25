Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ show controversy does not seem to die out. Participants and comedians Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chachlani were summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Thane. Their statements were recorded after they missed the cyber cell’s earlier two summons.

Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ show controversy does not seem to die out. Participants and comedians Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chachlani were summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Thane, on Monday. Their statements were recorded after they missed the cyber cell’s earlier two summons.

Ranveer admits his 'mistake'

This comes after FIRs were filed against the two along with Samay Raina and Apoora Makhija. Ranveer’s remarks talking about parental sex faced immense backlash. According to a report, Ranveer has confessed being guilty of making the statement in front of the cyber cell. A source said that Ranveer confessed to making a ‘mistake’. “I am a friend of Samay Raina. That is why I went to that show. It was my mistake to say the line which has caused controversy. I should not have said that,” said Ranveer Allahbadia.

He further said, “We are YouTubers and that is why we keep coming on each other's shows due to friendship.” He also expressed that he regretted his actions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia leave from the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell Headquarters in Navi Mumbai after recording their statements in connection with India's Got Latent case. pic.twitter.com/zpNIrz6XZK February 24, 2025

SC on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

ANI said that Ranveer was grilled for four hours and recorded his statement, and Ashish continued to be grilled after that and recorded his statement. BeerBiceps has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against all the FIRs against him. The SC said, “If this isn’t obscenity, then what is?” The court has granted him interim protection and prohibited him from doing shows and travelling outside the country.



Before this grueling session and Supreme Court case, he had posted a video of him saying, “My comment was not appropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I personally had a lapse in judgment. I’m sorry.”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took action by summoning Allahbadia, Raina, and Mukhija over their comments. The new summons require Allahbadia and Mukhija to appear on March 6, while Raina is scheduled to appear on March 11.