'I wish I could be with her': Woman's final message to mom before her death tears up internet

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group's push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam's birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan's role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

'It’s rare to see this': Stranger becomes hero by helping woman deliver baby at Mumbai train station

The clip accompanying the note shows a man holding a newborn baby in his arms while the mother lies down.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

'It’s rare to see this': Stranger becomes hero by helping woman deliver baby at Mumbai train station
TRENDING NOW

A man in Mumbai became a saviour for a woman who suddenly went into labour while travelling on a train. The incident occurred at Ram Mandir station around 1 a.m., where the man helped the woman deliver her baby. Shared on social media by an eyewitness, the moment has now gone viral, with hundreds of people praising his incredible act of courage and compassion.

According to a post shared on Instagram, Vikas Bedre saw the pregnant woman in distress and immediately decided to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain. Sharing the entire incident, the user wrote, "This man is truly brave—words are not enough to describe him." He added, "Even today, it gives me goosebumps—the woman's baby was half out, half in, and half out. At that moment, I truly felt as if God had sent this brother there for a special purpose."

The clip accompanying the note shows a man holding a newborn baby in his arms while the mother lies down. The person who helped deliver the baby announced, "It's a boy." He then shared, "This is my first time doing this in my life. I was so scared, but madam helped me on a video call."

According to the post, the man successfully delivered the baby with the help of a doctor who guided him via video call. The user shared, "We all tried our best—we called several doctors, but the ambulance was taking time to arrive. Finally, a female doctor guided him via video call, and he did exactly as she instructed. His courage at that moment was beyond words." People present at the station, including several police officers, praised his bravery.

The hospital refused to deliver the baby

Later, it was learned that the woman's family had gone to a nearby hospital for help, but were turned away, forcing them to return home by train. The post stated, "The woman's family took her to a nearby hospital, but surprisingly, they were told that delivery wasn't possible there, so they had to bring her back by train. It's truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation." Users praised the man's quick thinking, who saved both the mother and her child. The user added, "He saved both the mother and child's lives, and together we ensured he reached the hospital safely."

The man is being hailed a "true hero" on the internet.

In no time, social media users flooded the post with praise and appreciation. One wrote, "Goosebumps!! Such brave men, especially in these times, are rare!"

Another said, "A true hero without a uniform."

Another user shared, "I truly hope the child's family never forgets this man... He was a blessing to them... Congratulations to him."

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 750,000 times.

