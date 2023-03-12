It's raining worms in China? Viral video from Beijing leaves netizens baffled

screengrab

New Delhi: A video that claims a "rain of worms" has flooded Beijing, the capital of China, has gone viral on social media. If the locals are to be believed, unusual "worm rains" are the reason why they are required to bring umbrellas. You won't belive us, then watch this widely-circulated clip here:

WATCH China citizens told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms pic.twitter.com/otVkuYDwlK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 10, 2023

The viral video depicts clusters of worm-like dusty brown creatures all over vehicles parked alongside Beijing roadways. As of now, there has been no formal explanation from Chinese authorities, but the scientific publication Mother Nature Network has speculated that the worm-like creatures were dropped after being swept up by strong winds. "This type of occurrence occurs after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool," according to a New York Post report.

I'm in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn't got rainfall these days. — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist called Shen Shwei on Twitter has attempted to solve the mystery. He stated that the video clip was fake and that there had been no recent rain in Beijing. "I'm in Beijing, and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t gotten any rainfall these days," Shiwei wrote.

After the video went viral, some users claimed that it was a hoax, while others claimed that the worms were only on vehicles and not on the road. However, another section claims that this sort of incident is not unusual and occurs in March.