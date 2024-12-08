Vir Das praises Chef Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant highlighting its authentic Indian flavors, innovation, and cultural representation.

Indian talent continues to shine on global platforms, as seen recently when comedian and actor Vir Das visited Chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City. Das, who made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, shared his admiration for the restaurant, calling it one of the most sought-after spots in the city.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Das praised Chef Khanna’s culinary excellence and the warmth of the dining experience. He wrote, “It’s amazing to see what he has built in the midst of this city. Made me so proud, and the food was so so so good. Utter innovation without alienation. Takes you home and still surprises you. So grateful and just so proud.” Das also reflected on his own struggles as an immigrant in America, sharing that he once worked in restaurants washing dishes. This gave him a unique perspective on the challenges Khanna may have faced while building his legacy.

Chef Vikas Khanna has often spoken about his journey as an Indian chef in the West, including the racism and hardships he endured. In a 2020 BBC interview, he addressed a racially charged comment about his charitable work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The interviewer linked his understanding of hunger to his Indian roots, but Khanna clarified that hunger was not a significant issue in his hometown of Amritsar, thanks to the Golden Temple’s community kitchen. Instead, he revealed that his real struggle with hunger began in New York City, where he faced discrimination and even spent nights sleeping in public spaces like Grand Central Station.

Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, is a celebration of authentic Indian cuisine. Drawing inspiration from his late sister, he combines traditional flavors with a modern touch. Recognized among the New York Times' best restaurants, Bungalow continues to gain popularity, bridging cultural gaps and showcasing the beauty of Indian food unapologetically.