It's a YES! Desi man proposes to partner during live cricket match in viral video, internet cry happy tears

screengrab

New Delhi: Proposing to your lover frequently requires much planning to ensure that everything goes successfully, and these proposals are a blend of love and happiness. While the Indian Premier League is in full swing in India and cricket fans are watching every match with bated breath, one man went beyond enjoying the match from the stands and used this opportunity to propose to his girlfriend. However, the particular match details are unknown, but the heartwarming moment touched millions of hearts on social media. The best moment had a very joyful conclusion when the girl said yes. The video of the proposal was uploaded by the Instagram page named Apna Ambikapur and has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the man is seen getting down on his knees and taking out the ring. The happiness that appears on the couple's face is incomparable.. We won’t give away much, take a look at the adorable moment shared by an Instagram user.

The video, since being shared in January 2023, has gathered more than 2 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. Not only us, but Instagram is also feeling all loved up after watching the clip. Netizens commented on how wonderful the video is. Some others said the clip made them happy.

“Players must be..... - ha ye krlo pehle, hum match kal khel lenge,” shared a user. “Ye police wale bhi hamesha galat time pr a jate he,” said a second. "Meanwhile me ... only noticing the police coming behind and wondering ab kya hoga" a third user wrote. A fourt user wrote, "Faltu me cricket match kharab karne ke liye Aaye The dono" . "Jajba chahiyen is trh se propose karne ke liye time pass to pura Duniya Karti Hai" commented a fifth user. "Ye piche police walo ko chain nhi hai kya" said a sixth user.