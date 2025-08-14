''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

A video of the incident, which is now going viral online, shows the little leopard peeping out of the window and screaming in the car seat while a man tries to console it.

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has criticised a Himachal Pradesh resident for driving around a rescued leopard cub in his car. He warned that such actions, even if done with good intentions, can harm the animal's chances of survival in the wild.

An X user's post claimed that Kotkhai resident Ankush Chauhan found the cub and took it to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Theog. A video of the incident, which is now going viral online, shows the little leopard peeping out of the window and screaming in the car seat while a man tries to console it.

Meanwhile, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan gave his opinion on the matter, saying that rescue operations should be a last resort and wild cubs should ideally be left where they are found, so that their mothers can return.

"It may seem cute and well-intentioned. But it is not a good decision. Rescue should be the last resort. First of all, cubs of such cat species should be secured wherever they are found. Keep them safe and let the mother come to get them. If unsuccessful, rescue as a last resort. That's what we do," Kaswan wrote in his post.

In the comments section, many users agreed with Kaswan and urged people to immediately contact forest department officials if they come across wild cubs instead of trying to 'rescue' them without guidance.

One user said, "Couldn't agree more. Nature should be allowed to take its course. Intervention should be the last resort."

Another said, "Very bad decision. He should have waited for the mother. Should have informed the police or forest officials to ensure the safety of the cub."

One user said, "All this is being done in the name of making videos and posting them", and questioned when such "mindless" behaviour will stop.

