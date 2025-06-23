Despite having numerous lakes, ponds, wetlands, and around 1,300 animal species, mosquitoes have not been able to survive there.

There are over 3,900 known species of snakes found in the world and over 300 species of snakes are found in India. While the majority are non-venomous, around 60 are venomous, and a few are responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths. According to reports, there are an estimated 110 trillion mosquitoes alive at any given time. This vast number represents over 3,500 different species, found across nearly every continent. But, there is also a country in the world where no mosquitoes or snakes are found. Let's find out below to know which country it is.

Which is the only country in the world where no mosquitoes, snakes are found?

In India, mosquitoes can be commonly spotted from the coastal regions of Kerala to bustling cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and even in the cooler areas of Himachal and Kashmir. In India, the presence of mosquitoes is almost as constant as the sound of traffic. However, one place stands out as an exception: Iceland. Iceland is unique in that it is the only country on Earth without any mosquitoes.

Iceland is also known for its absence of snakes and other reptiles, earning it the nickname "snake-free country." Despite having numerous lakes, ponds, wetlands, and around 1,300 animal species, mosquitoes have not been able to survive there. Scientists attribute this to Iceland's rapidly changing weather and frigid climate, which hinder the development and hatching of mosquito eggs. Consequently, Iceland offers a peaceful environment free from mosquitoes, snakes, and filled with clean, cool nature.

Mosquitoes generally thrive in shallow, stagnant water, which provides a suitable environment for their eggs to hatch into larvae. This process also requires stable temperatures. However, the conditions in Iceland are quite different.

Why there are no mosquitoes and snakes in Iceland?

Due to Iceland's natural drainage and fast-moving water systems, stagnant water, which is essential for mosquito breeding, does not persist long enough to allow mosquitoes to reproduce.

Iceland's low population density means there are fewer human-made environments that could support mosquito breeding. Additionally, the extremely low temperatures in Iceland can negatively affect the survival of mosquito eggs or larvae, making it difficult for mosquitoes to thrive.

Mosquitoes are biologically unable to survive or reproduce under these conditions. Interestingly, there is an insect in Iceland that resembles a mosquito but differs significantly in behavior and nature—it does not bite or transmit diseases; it is not a mosquito! In summary, Iceland remains mosquito-free due to its clean ecosystems, fast-draining systems, and cold environment—a rare advantage in today’s world.