For those seeking the mystic view of the Northern Lights, Longyearbyen, a remote town on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, is a top choice. However, travelers must adhere to a particula rule: dying is "illegal." This unusual law exists in the town, situated between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

Why death is illegal in this city?

The reason for this unusual law is straight. The average temperatures on Svalbard range from -13 to -20°C. The cold led to concerns about dormant viruses in corpses. In 1950, residents found that bodies in the cemeteries were not decomposing due to the frigid weather. When corpses were exhumed, live samples of the deadly Spanish Flu viruses were found.

The scarcity of viruses was the reason behind the ban on dying in Longyearbyen. It is suggested that locals feared the spread of contagious diseases, and since 1950, it has been considered illegal to bury people in the local graveyards. However, those with close connections are allowed to have their cremation urns buried in the town.\

Notably, people who are terminally ill must leave Longyearbyen and spend the rest of their time in mainland Norway or elsewhere.

What does the law say in Longyearbyen?

Longyearbyen has a unique law that prohibits burials within the town limits. This rule says that if someone dies in Longyearbyen, their body must be transported to mainland Norway for burial, where conditions are less harsh. Furthermore, people facing serious or terminal illnesses are required to leave Longyearbyen to seek medical care elsewhere. This policy applies to both residents and visitors. The primary reason for this unusual law is to prevent the long-term preservation of bodies in the town's frigid environment, despite the town's small population making death occurrences relatively rare.

Woman cannot give birth in this city?

Similarly, Longyearbyen also sees very few births. Although there is a small hospital in Svalbard, it is not equipped to handle emergencies during childbirth. Consequently, expectant mothers are advised to relocate to mainland Norway a month before their due date to ensure proper medical support.

About Longyearbyen

Longyearbyen, despite its population of approximately 2,000, serves as a significant center for scientific research, particularly concerning climate change and polar ecosystems. The town is equipped with essential amenities, including a school, post office, and a bar, which supports a self-sufficient community. The residents of Longyearbyen exhibit high levels of self-reliance and resourcefulness, essential for surviving in one of the most challenging environments on Earth.

The unique policy of restricting burials in Longyearbyen stems from the practical realities of living in an extreme environment. This regulation highlights how communities adapt to their surroundings in ways not typically seen elsewhere. It underscores how environmental factors can shape community practices, including social norms and health regulations