'It hits deep': Little boy brings injured bird to hospital, but what happened next broke everyone’s heart

Children are known to have a deep affection towards animals, as the companionship they provide makes them feel empathy and kindness. Now, a heartwarming video showing the inherent beauty of a child caring for nature and its creations is going viral on social media. In the video, a child from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is seen carrying an injured pigeon to a hospital so that it can be treated.

It was reported that one of the pigeon's wings was broken when the boy, along with his two younger companions, carried the pigeon inside the district hospital in Longding.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, "Please leave the pigeon here, we will do the dressing", while the boy gently places the bird on a stool and stands beside it, wiping away his tears.

Still unable to contain himself, the boy asks, "Is it dead?" The hospital staff replies: "Yes, it is dead." The innocent boy instantly breaks down, unable to hold back his grief.

The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of comments, with users sympathising with the boy and praising him for showing immense kindness to the bird.

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''It is Humanity that is alive in the land of 99% non-vegetarians.''

Another said, ''Parents have given the best sanskars to this child. Such a champion he is.''

A third user commented, ''This boy has my heart. Losing a pet truly does something to you; it hits deep.''

Another user wrote, ''This innocence and compassion should forever be preserved.''

