'It happens only in India': Video of auto driver pushing Mercedes with his leg goes viral

The viral video, shot in Pune's Koregaon Park, shows a red Mercedes car moving with its parking lights on and an auto driver pushing it with his leg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

New Delhi: The internet is a haven for mind-blowing content, as we see from time to time. And we have evidence. Now a video of an auto driver pushing Mercedes with his leg has gone crazy viral on the internet, and you should not miss it. According to the video's description, the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Pune, and the location is marked as Koregaon Park. The specific clip is shared on Twitter by user named @PuneriSpeaks and it has accumulated 6,000 views till now.

The viral video, shot in Pune's Koregaon Park, shows a red Mercedes car moving with its parking lights on and an auto driver pushing it with his leg. Hilarious, right? Not only us, but we are sure that after watching the clip, you will be also stunned. "A rickshaw puller is a friend who comes to your aid in times of need," read the English translation of the original Marathi post.

The clip which was shared on December 15 has garnered more than 6,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens were stunned and took to the comment section to express their feelings.

“When your rich best friend needs help..,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahah it happens only in India.. mazza agya,” shared another. “Bhai ab yahi baaki rah gya tha..social media bhi gajab hai.. mast video tha, thanks for sharing” commented a third.

