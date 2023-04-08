'It happens only in India': Man dances with dog in baraat, viral video impresses desi internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you adore dogs? Are you someone who enjoys dancing? If you answered yes to either or both of these questions, we are delighted to inform you that you have arrived at your destination. A video of a human carrying a dog at a baraat has been shared on Instagram and it shows the duo dancing with each other in the cutest way ever. You could find yourself getting up and dancing along with them after watching the video. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a handle named @attitude__girl__8453 and it is a must-watch.

Watch it here:

The now-viral video shows a man lifting a dog in his arms and dancing with it at a barat. As the two began to sway to the upbeat tune, the dog began to jump alongside him. The man then softly pets the adorable dog. It was a memorable sight to behold and the video is too cute to miss.

Needless to say, the video sent the internet into a meltdown. People couldn't get enough of this charming video. Cute and nice are two words that appear frequently in the comments area.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wow this is so cute.. is this a baraat” asked an Instagram user. Another individual posted, “The way he keeps dancing with him is so adorable to watch.” A third added, “It happens only in India” A fourth wrote, “This brought me to laughter. so cute. this is priceless.”