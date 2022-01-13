IT employee automates entire job, plays video games on workdays – See VIRAL post

The internet is going crazy with the intelligence of this IT employee who automated his entire job and spent working days playing video games since the beginning of the pandemic.

The idea was brought into limelight when an IT employee posted on Reddit anonymously stating that they work in the IT department of a small law firm, yet they have spent nearly every day since the beginning of the pandemic doing what they want.

The original post shared on Reddit reads, “I automated my job over a year ago and haven't told anyone”. The viral thread, which has now received over 56,000 votes and 3,300 comments in just six hours, has left netizens scratching their heads.

The anonymous IT employee claims that they handle all the digital evidence their employer uses during trials and wanted to work from home when the pandemic arrived. In less than a week, the Redditor debugged and perfected a simple script to perform the entire job for them.

"I clock in every day, play video games or do whatever, and at the end of the day I look over the logs to make sure everything ran smoothly...then clock out", the Redditor wrote. “I'm only at my desk maybe 10 minutes a day”.

While the Redditor agreed to feeling guilty about automating the job, he finally settled on the fact that the situation is symbiotic, and survival is necessary.

"For a while I felt guilty, like I was ripping the law firm off, but eventually I convinced myself that as long as everyone is happy and there's no harm done, I'm doing exactly what they hired me to do”, they wrote. "All of the work is done in a timely manner, and I get to enjoy my life. Win win for everyone involved".

Even as many companies have resumed work from office, employees urged to work form home. In a report published by McKinsey & Company, the firm highlighted that it analysed the potential of persistent remote work across 2,000 tasks in 800 occupations in eight focus countries. It also stated that about 20-25 per cent of workforce in advanced economies can work from home between three and five days per week.

The pandemic has drastically changed working patterns across the globe, allowing employees to maximise family time and employers to cut on office rent pay-outs.

One of the comments on the post highlighted the changing dynamics of today’s working patterns. Redditor u/StrugglingStressBall said, “I feel like all these types of posts teach me is I need to 1.) learn how to code and 2.) find a laid-back office job”.

The modern ways of getting things done has revolutionised further in the pandemic as people have grown to know the importance of living in the moment and making each moment count.