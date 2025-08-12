'It always seems impossible until it’s done': Fearless man proves Nelson Mandela correct when he rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH

Viral: A man in India confronted an angry king cobra and then performed a spectacular rescue operation with just his bare hands and desi jugaad.

Viral News: Many stories and videos of people saving animals from different circumstances can be found online, demonstrating both compassion and bravery. The public frequently pays attention to and admires these acts of rescue, which can include anything from horses during a war to dogs stuck in gorges or snakes in homes.

Netizens were impressed by one such occurrence and daring act. Using only desi jugaad and bare hands, a man in India performed a stunning rescue operation after confronting an agitated king cobra. The enormous snake was not cooperating at all, and he struggled for almost thirty tense minutes before he was able to safely bag it, demonstrating that sometimes the only equipment you need is courage.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

Nerves of stainless steel pic.twitter.com/d7GcnYSUpv — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 11, 2025

A number of stories and videos show people saving snakes from houses, cars, or other hazardous circumstances, frequently with the use of specialized equipment or methods. It is remarkable, however, how the courageous man in the video saved a huge snake using only his hands. In X (previously Twitter), 'Nature Is Amazing' posted the breathtaking video. Additionally, it received over 7 lakh views on social media after being shared. The caption reads, "Nerves of stainless steel."

Social media channels are essential for spreading these stories, increasing public awareness, and motivating people to act. The public can be educated about wildlife protection, animal welfare, and the value of having ethical contact with animals through posts and videos regarding animal rescues. Seeing these courageous acts inspires many people to join animal rescue or support groups.