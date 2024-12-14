Self-proclaimed orator Abhinav Arora, 10, came up with his response to critics in a hilarious way.

Self-proclaimed orator Abhinav Arora, 10, came up with his response to critics in a hilarious way. Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, the spiritual content creator slapped back at the trolls.

Holding coconut water in his hands, Arora remarked, "Maine Vrindavan ki lasi pi toh aapne uspar mujhe troll kiya. Achcha khasa troll kiya. Aur maine khayi Vrindavan ki panipuri, uspar bhi aapne mujhe troll kiya aur usmein pyaaz bata diya. Pyaaz aur woh bhi Vrindavan ki paanipuri mein! (I drank Vrindavan's Lassi, you trolled me for that. You trolled me heavily for that. Then, I ate Vrindavan's Panipuri, again you trolled me and said it had onions. Onions, and that too, in Vrindavan's Panipuri?)

"Ab main pi raha hoon nariyal pani, ispar kya troll karenge aap" (Now I'm having coconut water, let me know how you're going to troll me on this).

Abhinav Arora often gets trolled on social media, for what he eats, where he travels, and so on. However, in his latest video, he made it clear that he is unbothered by the critics.

Despite this, netizens flocked to the comment section. While some showed support, many others criticised him.

"Ek din pit jaye toh fadak padne lagega", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Welcoming the trolls as well, smart parents."

A third joined, "I feel bad for this kid".

Abhinav Arora creates contents on spiritual themes. He often features himself as a spiritual orator, reading scriptures, visiting temples, celebrating Hindu festivals and more.