VIRAL
Self-proclaimed orator Abhinav Arora, 10, came up with his response to critics in a hilarious way.
Self-proclaimed orator Abhinav Arora, 10, came up with his response to critics in a hilarious way. Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, the spiritual content creator slapped back at the trolls.
Holding coconut water in his hands, Arora remarked, "Maine Vrindavan ki lasi pi toh aapne uspar mujhe troll kiya. Achcha khasa troll kiya. Aur maine khayi Vrindavan ki panipuri, uspar bhi aapne mujhe troll kiya aur usmein pyaaz bata diya. Pyaaz aur woh bhi Vrindavan ki paanipuri mein! (I drank Vrindavan's Lassi, you trolled me for that. You trolled me heavily for that. Then, I ate Vrindavan's Panipuri, again you trolled me and said it had onions. Onions, and that too, in Vrindavan's Panipuri?)
"Ab main pi raha hoon nariyal pani, ispar kya troll karenge aap" (Now I'm having coconut water, let me know how you're going to troll me on this).
Abhinav Arora often gets trolled on social media, for what he eats, where he travels, and so on. However, in his latest video, he made it clear that he is unbothered by the critics.
Despite this, netizens flocked to the comment section. While some showed support, many others criticised him.
"Ek din pit jaye toh fadak padne lagega", an user wrote.
Another user commented, "Welcoming the trolls as well, smart parents."
A third joined, "I feel bad for this kid".
Abhinav Arora creates contents on spiritual themes. He often features himself as a spiritual orator, reading scriptures, visiting temples, celebrating Hindu festivals and more.
After Imad Wasim, Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy hero announces retirement from international cricket
68-year-old man gets scammed for Rs 1.94 crore after fake police WhatsApp call
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir, Karisma, Alia, Randhir, Neetu: How Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary
'Jaise Eklavya ka angootha kata, waise hi aap...': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre amid Adani row
South Korean Parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol amid martial law controversy
'Myntra is such a scam': Woman alleges online shopping app of running scam, claims 'they hide original products and...'
Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Tollywood stars give Allu Arjun a heartfelt hug after Pushpa 2 star steps out of jail
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane highlights: Heavy rain forces early stumps on Day 1, Australia 28/0
'I know how you love...': Samanta calls Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala 'most dignified couple' in viral post
SHOCKING! Allu Arjun fan attempts suicide as he demands actor's release outside Chanchalguda Jail, watch
'Iss par kya troll karenge aap': 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora responds to critics in hilarious way, WATCH viral video
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai shuts down trolls with cryptic post: 'Being bitter about someone...'
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh as they call each other 'just friends', says 'her mom..'
Netizens slam newspaper for 'Sambhar outwits chow mein' headline over D Gukesh's win, call it 'sick'
Watch: Jaya Bachchan watches on as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose together in throwback viral video
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries acquires majority stake of 74% in Navi Mumbai IIA for Rs...
Watch: Vijay Deverakonda hugs Allu Arjun after he gets released from jail in Pushpa 2 stampede case
Adani Ports withdraw from financial request worth over Rs 468000000 from US agency amid indictment row, now to use...
Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS services in 12 Ambala villages ahead of farmers' protest march to Delhi
Meet only 3 Indian women on world's most powerful list for Forbes 2024, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and....
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy breaks down while hugging him after Pushpa actor returns home from jail, video goes viral
'No mortal being can escape judgement of Allah': Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threats again, probe underway
Open AI whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead in his San Francisco apartment, Elon Musk reacts
'Will deities be arrested if...': Ram Gopal Varma makes controversial remarks on Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s arrest
Aghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq's endless 13-ball over vs Zimbabwe: 6 wides, 1 no-ball, 2 fours...
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi
Allu Arjun FINALLY reacts to his arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede death case: 'This incident was...'
Watch: Rekha gets emotional after meeting Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, hugs him in viral video
Delhi temperature drops to 7 degrees, air quality remains in 'poor' category
Groundbreaking discovery in memory storage: Scientists finally opening up this black box of human brain
Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 lesser-known experiences you can't miss
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 1 highlights: Rain stops play, Australia 28/0 at lunch break
Vikrant Massey on his struggles in Bollywood, was told he will always be 'hero’s friend': 'I am living example...'
India Vs Australia BGT 2024: Steve Smith’s video of solving crossword in dressing room goes viral, David Warner says..
'Zyada angrezi likhdi': Vikrant Massey breaks his silence after withdrawing 'retirement' statement
US President-elect Donald Trump vows to abolish daylight saving time, calls it 'inconvenient and very costly'
Watch: Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun gets released from jail; Allu Aravind, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy receive him
'Pushpa makers made Allu Arjun a villain': Mukesh Khanna says actor should play Shaktimaan
Kangana Ranaut's BIG statement on Allu Arjun’s arrest in Pushpa 2 stampede case: 'He has got bail but...'
'Disinformation': India denies reports of visa denial to pro-Khalistani individuals in Canada
India takes up issue of safety, urges Canada to probe murder of 3 Indian students amid escalating bilateral tension
Meet Indian teen who learnt coding at 7, later built company worth Rs 100 crores, her business is...
One of world's most expensive houses is worth Rs 36000 crore with 27 storeys, snow room, ice-cream parlour, is owned..
Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' wins hearts, WATCH
Who will inherit Rohit Bal's wealth post his demise? Lalit Tehlan, designer's family lock horns over will worth Rs...
Meet woman, who who once failed 6th standard, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, she is...
Ananya Panday recalls the first time she got her period; 5 tips for first-timers
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Can India halt Travis Head dominance at Brisbane? An in-depth look at left-hander's stats
Meet woman, daughter of billionaire, now leads Rs 17300 crore company, she is…
BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V makes history, becomes FIRST Korean to...: 'This is big'
Atul Subhash suicide: Accenture, its CEO, restrict public access to their X profiles amid his wife Nikita Singhania's..
Men also experience PMS-like symptoms: Know all about 'Irritable Male Syndrome'
DNA TV Show: Was Pushpa star Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case 'scripted'?
BCCI announces India women's squads for West Indies series, 3 uncapped players included
‘Kaam aata rehta…’: Kartik Aaryan channels Sanjay Dutt’s swag in viral video, shares Jackie Shroff inspired..
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 9: Allu Arjun's film continues to RULE box office, earns Rs 1090 crore worldwide
From chess prodigy to youngest world champion: D Gukesh's net worth revealed
Meet man, world's richest politician, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
Not Anupam Kher, Mithun, but Vivek Agnihotri credits this man for success of The Kashmir Files: 'When world rejected..'
BGT: Akash Deep to replace Harshit Rana, KL Rahul to open? India’s likely playing XI for Gabba Test vs Australia
Ahead of Tumbbad 2, Sohum Shah shares his ultimate dream: 'I want to die on...'
Meet woman, class 10th, 12th topper, who cracked UPSC exam at age of 22, now posted as...
Video of Indian couple’s wedding entry inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ goes viral, WATCH
'Iss desh mein Salman Khan se lekar...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in stampede case
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC approves hybrid model, Pakistan refuses to travel to India for THIS major tournament
Viral video: Employees wash cups in college toilet during event, later served tea to...
Radhika Apte resumes work after pregnancy, attends meeting while breastfeeding her one-month old baby
Tamil or Telugu? Gukesh Dommaraju’s record-breaking chess victory sparks state rivalry
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Brisbane Weather Forecast: Will rain spoilsport on Day 1 at Gabba?
Mohan Babu apologises for attacking TV journalist: 'It pains me deeply that...'
Transforming Human Capital Technology: Nusrat Shaheen's Journey Through Digital HR Innovation
'Unbelievable and heartbreaking': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after Allu Arjun got arrested for theatre stampede case
Innovating Automation in Email Systems: Alok Gupta’s Journey
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh granted bail by Sealdah Court due to...
Meet woman, daughter of billionaire, who wore necklace for whopping Rs 50000000 necklace, not Isha Ambani, she is...
Meet world's richest families 2024: Mukesh Ambani's family stands on...
Winter dryness: 5 signs the cold weather is dehydrating your skin
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs Australia match live on TV and online?
Allu Arjun granted interim bail from Telangana HC in theatre stampede case
Above the clouds: Indian Light Tank proves its mettle in high-altitude tests
Starting married life? here’s how to handle your finances like pros
Viral video: Indian Army rescues Himalayan brown bear cub trapped in tin can, watch
'Allu Arjun has nothing to...': Hyderabad theatre stampede victim's husband is ready to withdraw case, issues statement
Star Pakistan all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Viral video: Woman falls from moving train while recording Instagram reels, WATCH
‘Couldn’t afford him a...': World richest man Elon Musk's mom shares throwback from early 90s
Transforming Global Beverage Distribution: Prakash Subramani's innovation at one of the top global brewing companies
Pushpa 2: Telangana HC sends Allu Arjun to 14-day judicial custody in Hyderabad stampede death case
Setting new standards in enterprise cloud migration - Venkata Reddy Thummala
How India’s 2011 World Cup-winning coach shaped D Gukesh's World Chess Championship win
Setting new standards in cloud infrastructure and forecasting analytics by Krishna Kishor Tirupathi
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia targeted Ukraine with 93 missiles, 200 drones:' This is Putin's peace plan...'
Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 actor got arrested in Hyderabad theatre stampede: 'Blame ek insaan pe...'
'Better than original': Woman's adorable dance on 'Angaaron' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
'Treating Allu Arjun as common criminal is uncalled for': BRS leader Rama Rao slams Congress government
Tamil Nadu Rains: Severe waterlogging in these regions; IMD predicts heavy rainfall predicted in multiple districts
IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing XI for Gabba Test vs India, make one big change
Kusha Kapila's mom reveals how daughter's divorce impacted her, says she got 'little shaky' when an aunty asked her..
PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh
Saloni Sharma: Pioneering leadership in the dental billing industry