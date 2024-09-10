Twitter
Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...

Uttarakhand landslide: 5 dead in Sonprayag, 3 injured, rescue operations underway

ISRO on alert as asteroid larger than Narendra Modi stadium heading toward earth; know distance, risk

Haryana Elections 2024: After failed alliance talks with Congress, AAP announces second list for upcoming polls

Kim Jong Un's North Korea to raise birth rate with this bizarre move, will punish...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

ISRO on alert as asteroid larger than Narendra Modi stadium heading toward earth; know distance, risk

Kim Jong Un's North Korea to raise birth rate with this bizarre move, will punish...

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

ISRO on alert as asteroid larger than Narendra Modi stadium heading toward earth; know distance, risk

First discovered in 2004, Apophis is a stony, S-type asteroid that orbits the sun every 324 days. Its next encounter with Earth will be in…

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

ISRO on alert as asteroid larger than Narendra Modi stadium heading toward earth; know distance, risk
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is closely monitoring Asteroid Apophis, a near-Earth object (NEO) that will make a historic close approach to Earth on April 13, 2029. Named after the Egyptian God of Chaos, Apophis is approximately 340 to 450 meters in diameter, larger than India's largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

First discovered in 2004, Apophis is a stony, S-type asteroid that orbits the sun every 324 days. Its next encounter with Earth will be in 2029, followed by another in 2036. Although initial concerns suggested a potential collision, subsequent studies have confirmed that the 2029 encounter will be a flyby, with Apophis passing just 19,635 miles (31,599 km) above Earth's surface—closer than geostationary satellites.

ISRO's Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) is diligently tracking Apophis. “A large asteroid strike is a real existential threat for humanity. ISRO is very alive to that threat and our NETRA is monitoring Apophis very closely,” stated Dr. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.
The agency stresses on the collective approach towards such threats and states that “India will cooperate with all nations to counter this and other similar future threats”.

The near-earth approach of Apophis is a good chance for astronomers to get more information about the celestial body. ISRO wants to use this occasion to improve its knowledge of planetary defence and the actions of asteroids in the vicinity of large objects such as the Earth. The results could be important to the future generations in view of the dangers that may be caused by the future path of Apophis.

At its very worst, Apophis could cause ‘continental scale devastation’ if an asteroid of its size were to hit earth, a much larger asteroid could cause ‘mass extinction’ and ‘global disruption’. ISRO’s alertness and synergy underlines the agency’s readiness to shield the earth from possible asteroid dangers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
