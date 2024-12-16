Israel is also searching for the remains of IDF soldiers declared missing after the 1982 battle of Sultan Yacoub in Lebanon

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, Israel has launched a search for the secret grave of Eli Cohen, its legendary Mossad spy. According to The Jerusalem Post, which cited the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar, Israel is reaching out to contacts inside Syria and internationally to locate Cohen’s burial site.

Eli Cohen was one of Mossad's most daring spies. Born in Egypt in 1924 to a Syrian Jewish family, Cohen posed as a wealthy businessman in Syria. Between 1961 and 1965, he provided Israel with critical intelligence, earning access to top military briefings and even being considered for the post of deputy defense minister.

In January 1965, Syrian counter-intelligence detected Cohen’s radio transmissions to Israel. He was captured, tried, and publicly hanged in Damascus in May 1965. Since then, Syria has refused to return his body to Israel, reportedly burying him in multiple locations to prevent its recovery.

This renewed search follows earlier reports in February 2021 that Russia, working with Syrian authorities, explored the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus to locate Cohen's remains. A month later, an item reportedly linked to Cohen was handed over to Israel, though its authenticity was disputed.

Eli Cohen's mission remains one of Israel’s most remarkable intelligence operations. His story is remembered for its extraordinary bravery and his deep influence within Syria's power structure, making him a national hero in Israel.