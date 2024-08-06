Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

Recent reports suggest that the Israel Defense Forces were preparing for attacks from this enemy

Tensions between Israel and Iran are rising in the Middle East. However, it is believed that Israel's biggest threat isn't Iran, but Hezbollah, a powerful armed group from Lebanon. Due to this, Israel avoids direct conflict with Hezbollah. Recently, over 50 rockets were fired at Israel by Hezbollah. This has raised concerns about what might happen next.

Experts believe that there could be a significant attack from either Iran or Hezbollah soon, which could threaten global peace.

It is also believed by experts that Iran might use Hezbollah to attack Israel instead of striking directly. Hezbollah is a bigger threat to Israel than Hamas or the Houthis because it has more funds, weapons, and fighters. Hezbollah is particularly dangerous because it is stationed right on Israel's northern border. Due to international sanctions, Iran's air force is limited and lacks advanced technology, making it difficult for them to attack with rockets or jets.

There are three countries between Iran and Israel, but Hezbollah is close enough.

Previously, there were reports that the Israel Defense Forces were preparing for Hezbollah's attacks. Since the war in Gaza last year, Hezbollah has attacked Israel. Unlike Hamas, Hezbollah has greater strength.