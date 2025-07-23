ISKCON devotees chant 'Hare Krishna' outside KFC after YouTuber viral chicken-eating video: 'Best revenge'

This time, it shows two ISKCON saints standing outside a KFC outlet and chanting Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

A controversy erupted after a video of a young man of African origin eating chicken at Govinda's, a vegetarian restaurant run by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in London, surfaced online. The video attracted widespread attention online and received sharp reactions on social media.

In the video, the man is seen entering the restaurant and asking the staff if non-veg food is available. When he is told that only vegetarian food is served here, he takes out a box of KFC chicken and starts eating it. He also serves meat to the staff and others. His actions upset the people around and eventually, security personnel escorted him out.

In what many consider an unexpected reaction, a new video has now surfaced online. This time, it shows two ISKCON saints standing outside a KFC outlet and chanting Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The moment, shared on X (earlier Twitter), is being described by social media users as the "best revenge".

The caption on the video reads: "They come to our restaurant to harass us, and we come to raise their consciousness."

The statement added, "We forgive the perpetrators of this indecent act and sincerely pray for them, who, due to ignorance, are possibly unaware or do not care how much pain they are causing by making such childish videos."

Meanwhile, according to a Times of India report, the London police are currently investigating the case.

