Ishan Kishan made a triumphant return to the IPL, smashing a match-winning 106 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. His knock helped SRH post a formidable total of 286 runs, ultimately securing a 44-run victory. Kishan was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Following his impressive display, a wave of memes celebrating Kishan's heroics flooded the internet. The 26-year-old batsman, who had recently faced criticism and lost his place in the BCCI team and with his former IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, was lauded for his comeback.

Sharing Ishan Kishan's pic on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, "in search of iron we lost diamond."

"Ishan Kishan joining the Mad Max batting line-up of SRH," another captioned the post.

Appriciating Ishan Kishan, a user also wrote, "from zero to hero."

A page named 'GamesofCricket' shared a scene of Sanjay Dutt from the film Munna Bhai MBBS, however the page playfully swapped Sanjay Dutt's face with Ishan Kishan's face and wrote,"Ishan Kishan joining SRH monster mentality team."

Meanwhile, after Abhishek Sharma's early dismissal, Ishan Kishan walked in at number three and formed a crucial partnership with Travis Head. The duo put the Royals under pressure, consistently hitting boundaries and maintaining a healthy run rate of over 13.

While Head was dismissed for 67 off 31 balls, Kishan continued to accelerate the SRH innings, ultimately finishing unbeaten. The left-handed batsman achieved his first IPL century on his SRH debut, scoring 106 runs off 47 balls. His century also made him the first Indian to reach this milestone for SRH, joining an elite group of previous centurions: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head.

Across his IPL career spanning 106 matches with three franchises - Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad - Ishan Kishan has amassed 2,750 runs at an impressive average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 137.50. The stylish left-handed batsman has also showcased his consistency, scoring 16 half-centuries and one century during his time in the IPL.

What did Ishan Kishan say upon smashing his maiden ton in IPL 2025?

The SRH star batter expressed his feeling to broadcasters after the match and said, "Feels good, it was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them,"

Ishan Kishan also praised SRH's skipper Pat Cummins for the freedom he has given to his batters, Kishan said, "The captain, especially the skipper in our team, he is just giving a lot of freedom to everyone in the team, it doesn't matter if you get a lot of runs or you get out early, until unless you are doing everything for the team, it's fair and that is the confidence every player needs."