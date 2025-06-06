Speculated to launch in India later this month at a projected price of Rs 80 lakh, the MG Cyberster pays homage to the brand’s British sports car heritage now reinvented as a high-performance EV.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was recently seen in The Royals, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, recently offered a royal sight when he stepped out of stylish MG Cyberster. Spotted in Mumbai recently, the actor, who is known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and the action-packed Pippa, rode the world’s fastest MG roadster which is set to arrive in India by JSW MG Motor India’s luxury brand channel, MG SELECT.

Ishaan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller series later this year, looked effortlessly cool in the all-electric drop-top. The actor was seen hopping out of the LightSpeed Yellow convertible in Bandra. Speculated to launch in India later this month at a projected price of Rs 80 lakh, the MG Cyberster pays homage to the brand’s British sports car heritage now reinvented as a high-performance EV. With electric scissor doors, a driver-centric digital cockpit, and an impressive all-electric powertrain, the Cyberster is expected to redefine the luxury roadster segment.

Though the design is new, at its heart is a modern interpretation of traditional roadster proportions. A long, sculpted bonnet, rearward cabin, and pronounced rear haunches suggest latent power and evoke a sense of classic rear-wheel-drive performance. The electric scissor doors offer a surprise-and-delight feature, accentuating the car’s futuristic identity. Performance is equally compelling. Powered by a dual-motor setup, the Cyberster delivers 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Tuned by Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, the vehicle promises a dynamic, yet refined driving experience.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter recently made his debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Homebound premiered as a part of the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes 2025 on May 21 and received a long-standing ovation.