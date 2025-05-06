Isha Ambani wore a necklace at Met Gala 2025 inspired by Cartier's 1931 design for the Maharaja of Nawanagar, sparking comparisons with Anne Hathaway’s Ocean’s 8 piece.

Isha Ambani made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025 in New York, dressed in a dazzling outfit and her finest jewellery. But what truly caught the internet's attention was the sparkling diamond necklace she wore. Many netizens noticed that Isha’s necklace looked a lot like the one worn by actress Anne Hathaway in the Hollywood film Ocean’s 8. While both necklaces appear similar at first glance, a closer look reveals that there are differences in the size and number of diamonds.

Interestingly, both these iconic necklaces seem to be inspired by an original creation by the famous jeweller Jacques Cartier. The original design was crafted in 1931 for the Maharaja of Nawanagar, a royal family known for owning some of the world’s most beautiful jewels. That original necklace remained in the royal family until 1960, after which Cartier repurchased it. Over time, the central diamond was recut and other diamonds from the piece were passed around through different collectors and auctions. As a result, the original necklace no longer exists in its full form.

However, for the film Ocean’s 8, Cartier recreated the necklace using archival photos. Since the original was made for a man, the size of the necklace was reduced by 15–20% so it could fit actress Anne Hathaway. Vogue reported in 2018 that the recreated piece used in the movie was worth about USD 150 million.

At the Met Gala, Isha Ambani revealed that the necklace she wore actually belongs to her mother, Nita Ambani. It’s likely that the Ambanis were also inspired by the royal Cartier design and had a custom piece made to reflect that timeless style.

This year marked Isha’s fifth appearance at the Met Gala. She wore a stunning outfit designed by Indian designer Anamika Khanna and was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Anaita on social media, she mentioned that the outfit was completed and tried on just two days before the event—making it a truly last-minute look.

Along with Isha, several other Indian celebrities also made appearances at the Met Gala 2025, including Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani, proudly representing Indian fashion and talent on a global stage.