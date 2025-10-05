Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'

If modern technology exists in the world today, why not use it to have children?

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'
Isha Ambani Piramal, daughter of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani and businesswoman, once opened up about using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) to conceive twins. She hopes to normalise the conversation about this artificial insemination (ART) procedure, which is rapidly growing worldwide.

In a candid new interview with Vogue India, Isha Ambani said, "I'm very quick to say that my twins were conceived through IVF because that's how we'll normalise it, right?" No one should feel isolated or embarrassed. It's a difficult process. When you go through it, you get physically exhausted."

Why not use modern technology to have children? 

Married to businessman Anand Piramal, Isha has two children – son Krishna and daughter Adiyashakti – born in November 2022. 32-year-old Isha readily talks about the benefits of ART in today's times, when women are grappling with difficult fertility challenges. In India alone, an estimated 250,000–300,000 in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments are performed annually.

If modern technology exists in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you're excited about, not something you have to hide. If you have support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier," she adds.

For Isha, this solace came close to home. Her mother, Nita Ambani, gave birth to twins, Isha and Akash, through IVF. Nita Ambani has previously spoken openly about her IVF experience. Initially, she was told she would never be able to conceive. In an interview, she said, "At the age of 23, I was completely devastated when I was told I would never be able to have children. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, one of my closest friends, I was able to conceive my twins."

What is IVF?

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technique for couples who have difficulty conceiving naturally. In this process, eggs are removed from a woman's ovaries and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory. The resulting embryos are then transferred to the woman's uterus for conception.

Couples struggling with infertility due to problems such as blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, ovulation disorders, premature ovarian failure, endometriosis, or male infertility factors are increasingly turning to IVF to start a family.

Those at risk for genetic disorders are also using this technique to ensure that only healthy embryos are implanted.

In addition, lesbian couples and single parents who require donor eggs, sperm, or surrogacy to conceive are also widely using IVF.

Is IVF always successful for conception?

No, IVF is not always a successful procedure. Its success rate depends on several factors, such as age and underlying fertility problems, as well as the specific IVF techniques used.

It also carries some risks and side effects, some of which include ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), multiple pregnancies, and complications from the egg retrieval procedure.

Cost is also an important factor for many couples, as IVF can be an expensive treatment.

Sometimes, if IVF fails, it can cause physical and mental harm.

