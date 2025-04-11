Isha Ambani and Olympian Louise Bawden have been appointed to the FIVB Board for 2024–2028 to bring business insight and athlete representation.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has officially announced the appointment of Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden to its Board of Administration for the 2024–2028 Olympic cycle. This move is aimed at bringing in fresh perspectives and strengthening the organisation through diverse leadership, combining strong business expertise and athlete representation.

These appointments were made under Article 2.4.1.5 of the FIVB Constitution, which gives the FIVB President the authority to appoint up to four members to the board in specific categories. This allows the federation to ensure diversity and balance in decision-making by involving members from various backgrounds.

Isha Ambani's Role and Background

Isha Ambani has been appointed as the board member representing the gender-in-minority category. A prominent leader in India’s business world, Isha holds a key position in the executive leadership of Reliance Industries Limited, one of India’s largest and most influential companies. She also plays an important role in Reliance Retail, where she has led major digital and e-commerce developments, contributing significantly to the company’s growth.

Beyond her business role, Isha Ambani is known for her commitment to diversity and inclusion. She heads Reliance’s Diversity and Inclusion programme, working to empower women in the workplace and promote equality across the organisation. With her unique combination of business innovation and a strong focus on inclusivity, her presence on the FIVB Board is expected to offer a fresh outlook and valuable guidance.

Louise Bawden’s Sporting Expertise

Louise Bawden, on the other hand, brings her deep connection to volleyball and extensive sporting experience to the FIVB Board. A three-time Olympian who has competed in both indoor and beach volleyball, she currently serves as President of the FIVB Athletes’ Commission. Louise was elected by her fellow athletes to this position in 2024 and has been a part of the commission since 2021.

As a leader who strongly advocates for athlete representation and welfare, Bawden’s voice on the board will be key in ensuring that player concerns and experiences are well-represented in top-level decisions.

Together, Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden are expected to play influential roles in guiding the future of volleyball worldwide, as the FIVB continues to grow the sport with inclusivity, innovation, and athlete engagement at its core.