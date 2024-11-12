The director of Reliance Retail Isha Ambani, was seen smiling as her daughter Aadiya Shakti held her hand while walking through the area. Meanwhile, Krishna was spotted with his father.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen arriving at a Diwali party accompanied by their twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna. A video shared by a fan page shows the director of Reliance Retail looking relaxed and cheerful as she entered the celebration, which was reportedly hosted by her in-laws.

The director of Reliance Retail Isha Ambani, was seen smiling as her daughter Aadiya Shakti held her hand while walking through the area. Meanwhile, Krishna was spotted with his father. The sight of the twins leading their parents into the party has become one of the most heartwarming videos circulating online today.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, wore a stunning red designer kurta set, while Anand Piramal complemented her in a mustard kurta paired with a shiny jacket. Their twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, were dressed in matching red traditional outfits. The date of the event and when the video was filmed remain unknown.

The 32-year-old Isha Ambani has expressed her close bond with her twins, who were conceived through IVF, and has been candid about her experience. In an interview with Vogue, she stated, “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalize it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”

She has always had an eye for unique fashion pieces. At a recent launch event for the skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader, she dazzled in a Moonray’s Brunnera corset top paired with a matching brunnera skirt adorned with handcrafted crystals. What made her look particularly special was a Kelly Hermes black bag featuring charms with her twins' names, Aadiya and Krishna.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in 2018. Anand Piramal is the heir to the Piramal Group, strengthening the connection between two of India's most influential business families.