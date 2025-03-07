A Shanghai HR manager embezzled Rs 20 crore by creating ghost employees, with the scam going undetected for eight years until a perfect attendance record raised suspicions.

In a scheme that seems straight out of a heist movie, a Shanghai technology company's HR manager, Yang, managed to steal a staggering Rs 20 crore ($2.2 million) from his employer. His clever scam involved hiring ghost employees, paying them regular salaries, and pocketing the money for nearly eight years. The entire fraud went unnoticed until one critical red flag finally uncovered the elaborate plot — an employee who had 100% attendance but was never seen by anyone.

The scam began back in 2014 when Yang, the HR manager, realized he had full control over the company’s payroll system. With exclusive authority to approve new hires, handle resignations, and process salary payments, Yang devised a simple yet brilliant plan to make money. He created 22 fake employee profiles with names like Xiao Sun and Xiao Li. He then opened multiple bank accounts under these names and linked them to the company’s payroll system, allowing the ghost employees to receive regular salary payments without ever stepping foot in the office.

For nearly a decade, these phantom employees continued to collect paychecks, all while they never existed in the real world. Yang’s scam could have continued indefinitely if not for one small but suspicious detail: one of the ghost employees, Xiao Sun, had perfect attendance for six months straight. No real employee could have achieved this, and this unusual record raised eyebrows.

In late 2022, the finance department launched an investigation after noticing this anomaly. When no one in the company could recall ever meeting or interacting with Xiao Sun, it quickly became clear that something was wrong. The investigation led them straight to Yang, who, when confronted, admitted to the scam. He confessed to embezzling approximately 16 million yuan ($2.2 million) over the years.

Despite Yang returning Rs 1.3 crore ($150,000) and his family contributing another Rs 1.4 crore ($165,000), the amount recovered was just a fraction of what he had stolen. Yang was sentenced to 10 years and 2 months in prison, along with a fine and one year of deprivation of political rights.

This case serves as a warning to companies about the dangers of unchecked power within their payroll systems. Yang's deep knowledge of the company's inner workings allowed him to exploit the system without triggering suspicion for years. The scam was only uncovered when one "ghost" employee became a little too perfect. The case highlights the need for companies to have more checks and balances in place to prevent such fraudulent activities in the future.

So, the next time you see someone with flawless attendance, remember to double-check if they are as real as they appear.