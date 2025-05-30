2025 will be the year of chaos, wars, and other global troubles. The world’s most renowned psychics have predicted catastrophic events in 2025. These are: Baba Vanga, Nostradamus, Athos Salome, and Nicolas Aujula. They have also predicted about a third world war.

2025 will be the year of chaos, wars, and other global troubles. The world’s most renowned psychics have predicted catastrophic events in 2025. These are: Baba Vanga, Nostradamus, Athos Salome, and Nicolas Aujula. Psychics prediction of 2025 is based on only chaos and troubles in this year. Baba Vanga predicted catastrophic earthquakes as a result of climate change and a war in Europe signaling the beginning of “humanity's downfall”. Similar to Baba Vanga, Nostradamus also foresaw an inhumane war with the UK as a participant, in his book Les Propheties, with internal and external threats. The most shocking is the return of a covid-like pandemic.

Psychics prediction of 2025

The prediction of a pandemic similar to coronavirus has come true as the world, including India, has been witnessing fresh cases of covid-19 virus. Athos Salome and Nicolas Aujula have also talked of similar matters regarding major upheaval. These prophecies signaling one of the worst times in the history of humankind have given rise to fears which have sparked deep discussions about what lies ahead in the year 2025.

A New York Post report said that 38-year-old Brazilian psychic Athos Salome who is famous as a living Nostradamus for his apt predictions of Queen Elizabeth's death, has made a shocking prediction of the World War III is nearing our time and that “the worst is yet to come”. What is more concerning is that this war will be more destructive as it will include modern warfare tactics and devices like technology, AI and cyber means.

“This is not just a war of men but of machines, and in this aspect, what comes next?” mourned Salome.

A third in this category is London-based hypnotherapist Nicolas Aujula, also 38-year-old, according to whom war could happen as early as by the middle of this year, which he believes will be due to “lack of compassion in the world”.