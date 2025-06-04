Popular Youtuber MrBeast, with a staggering net worth of $1 billion, is actually broke to even fund his wedding! Yes, he says that he has "very little money" and is borrowing money from his mother to pay for his wedding.

Popular Youtuber MrBeast, with a staggering net worth of $1 billion, is actually broke to even fund his wedding! Yes, he says that he has "very little money" and is borrowing money from his mother to pay for his wedding.

On X, one man described him as “the only billionaire under 30 to have not inherited his wealth.” However, MrBeast gave a shocking reply on this. He clarified, “I have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content).”

“Ironically, I'm borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol. But sure, on paper the businesses I ... ," he added.

His net worth

MrBeast, 27, is an extremely popular youtuber with 401M subscribers. He is earning a lot of money from his videos on different social media platforms. He usually has big-money giveaways. And he also hosts the reality competition series Beast Games. Staggering $10 million, was paid to the winner of season 1, in prize money. His annual income is estimated to be in the range of $500 million to $700 million, as per reports. He also gets money from his sponsorships, his businesses (MrBeast Burgers) and from Merchandises.

However, MrBeast does not possess personal cash. He invests heavily in reinvestment into his business ventures. He also lives in his studio. He says that his mother controls his bank account.

MrBeast met fiancée Thea Booysen, who is also a content creator, in 2022 in South Africa. They both dated for two long years and MrBeast proposed to his fiancée Booysen on Christmas 2024. MrBeast is soon marrying his fiancee Thea Booysen in a small island ceremony, as per reports