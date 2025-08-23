Is viral Taj Mahal video really showing Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s graves? here’s the reality

After a video showing the real graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz went viral, another clip has surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of their mausoleums.

The Taj Mahal, located on the banks of the Yamuna river in Agra, is one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, attracting millions of tourists every year. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, it was built by the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. It contains her tomb and later became her own resting place.

After a video showing the real graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz went viral, another clip has surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of their mausoleums. The video on Instagram begins with a man walking inside the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal with a camera on, even though photography and videography are prohibited in the complex.

Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal's graves

The man captured a view inside the double-domed chamber, which houses the mausoleums or fake graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal in an octagonal shape. Both the mausoleums were surrounded by a beautifully carved marble wall with precious stones studded on the sides symbolising flowers. The man zoomed in to take a clear picture of both the mausoleums.

"Tajmahal aapne nahi dekha hoga ye scene" the caption of the post read. The video capturing the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal instantly caught the attention of the internet, garnering over 24 million views and a flood of comments.

Social media reactions

One user joked, "Scrolled so much that I reached inside the Taj Mahal."

Another user talked about the love between Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and wrote, "Usn samay itni mohabbat karne waale bhi the mashallah."

Another quipped, "Chalo bhai ghar baithe hi ghum li main (okay, I just watched it sitting at home)."

"It is completely wrong to make videos inside the Taj, where shooting is not legally permitted. It is a work of art to understand the incredible architecture by looking at it directly. It is one of the seven wonders of the world for a reason," another commented, pointing out that cameras were not allowed inside.

Someone else said, "This is not even the real tomb. The real tomb is below and not visible."

Notably, the real tombs of the fifth Mughal emperor and his beloved wife are located in an underground chamber, where visitors are barred from entering. Earlier, the general public was allowed to visit the real tombs, but now only the mausoleums can be seen. The real tombs are kept sealed to protect the monument and maintain its sanctity.

Also read: Viral video: Couple’s dance to Mukkala Mukkabala wins the internet; netizens say 'where do I see myself...'