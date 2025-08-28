‘Is this real?’: Woman claims to have all ribs removed for..., internet in disbelief

While the woman's wrist appears too thin in the video, some viewers noticed glitches in the background.

Social media users are shocked after a video of a woman, in which she can be heard saying that she had all her ribs surgically removed to make her waist extremely slim. The clip has left users in disbelief. While the woman's wrist appears too thin in the video, some viewers noticed glitches in the background, which suggests that the video has been digitally manipulated.

The woman in the video, who is seen showing her waist from the front and side, says, "I had all my ribs removed. 15 days after the operation, I am the first woman in the world to have this hyper procedure." She then shows a plastic bag and claims it contains her ribs, adding, "I had all my ribs removed and I am taking them home."

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Its editing. see background.''

Another user said, ''That table seems to be sloping in the back.''

A third user commented, ''Did your furniture and door get their ribs removed too ??''

Another user wrote, ''Who needs a strong chassis when you got big airbags.''

