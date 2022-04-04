Is this F1 Esports driver the reason behind Elon Musk buying stake in Twitter? – Know more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently purchased a nine per cent stake in Twitter. After the news went viral on the internet, Twitter’s shares have increased by over 20 per cent. While Musk hasn’t tweeted about his latest purchase as yet, an F1 Esports driver has recently garnered the attention of Twitteratis.

Let us tell you what is the connection between Musk and this German Esports driver.

On March 25, 2022, Elon Musk had tweeted a poll to ask people if Twitter is adhering to the idea that free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Referring to the same tweet in another one shared on March 26, Musk said, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

With this tweet, Musk asked Twitteratis to offer him a solution to his problem. This is where the German Esports driver - Simon Weigang steps in.

When Musk asked an answer from Twitteratis, Weigang said, “Buy Twitter and change it yourself.”

Here is a glimpe of their little conversation:

Has Musk bought Twitter on the suggestion of Weigang?

Let us tell you that the regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) states that Musk bought Twitter’s shares on March 14. It also describes the business magnate as a long-term investor to minimise his buying and selling of the shares.

Notably, Twitter isn’t the first company that has witnessed a major spike in its market value after Musk’s support. The SpaceX CEO has earlier given major boost to electronic retail firm – ‘Gamestop’. It was on Jan 26, 2021 that a single tweet by Musk soared the firm’s shares by 50 per cent.

At another such day, Musk tweeted, “I kinda love Etsy” and boom! The American e-commerce company’s shares soared by almost nine per cent.