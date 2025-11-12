‘Is this even real?’ Viral video shows man resting inside flyover pillar in Bengaluru

According to a video going viral on social media, several passersby in Bengaluru spotted a man huddled in a narrow space inside the pillar, leaving many in disbelief.

According to a video going viral on social media, several passersby in Bengaluru spotted a man huddled in a narrow space inside the pillar, leaving many in disbelief. A social media post read, "A shocking incident has emerged from Jalahalli Cross, where a man was found sleeping in the hollow part of a flyover pillar. This bizarre sight immediately drew a large crowd, with people gathered in disbelief and discussing how he managed to get into such a narrow and dangerous space."

Watch the video here:

The man immediately attracted widespread attention, with the video garnering over 71,000 views and 240 likes as of the time of writing this article. This generated numerous comments, with one social media user writing on X, "This really needs to be investigated. If that man needs help, we should find ways to help him. If this is just a stunt, he needs to be taught a lesson."

Many users demanded action against the man and informed local authorities, while some expressed concern over the living conditions of the city's homeless. Bengaluru police also commented and directed the Peenya police station to investigate the matter.

Another comment read, "How could he reach the top of the pole? Hopefully, he didn't go there with any ill intentions."

