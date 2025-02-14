A viral matrimonial ad mentioning a "500+ crore market cap" instead of traditional details has puzzled social media users, sparking humor and skepticism.

A matrimonial advertisement published in a newspaper has left social media users confused and amused. Instead of the usual details like age, height, education, and profession, this ad focused on the family’s financial standing. It read:

"Mumbai-based business family with 500 crore+ market cap looking for a suitable Marwari/Gujarati boy for their daughter’s (28 yrs) marriage."

The term "market cap", which is commonly used in stock markets to describe the total value of a company’s shares, was an unusual choice in a matrimonial ad. This led to humorous reactions online, with many wondering why financial status was being highlighted in such a way.

Social Media Reactions

Many users questioned the legitimacy of the ad, suggesting that wealthy families do not usually post marriage proposals in newspapers. One user commented,

"Families with Rs 500+ crore net worth usually have tightly knit elite circles. They don’t need to advertise like this."

Another joked, "500 crore ka rishta Rs 5 ke paper pe dalogi to scam he hoge na? (If you list a Rs 500 crore proposal in a Rs 5 newspaper, it’s bound to be a scam.)"

Some users even compared it to a business merger, while another sarcastically suggested,

"If their market cap is so high, they should list themselves on BSE instead of a newspaper."

Additionally, some pointed out that market cap is not the same as net worth. A company can have a high market cap while still running at a loss.

While some found the advertisement funny, others dismissed it as a potential scam. One user remarked,

"You don’t need to be an expert to realize this looks like a scam."

Despite the confusion, the advertisement has sparked an interesting conversation about how financial terms are being used in unusual contexts!