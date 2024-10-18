Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrated her birthday inside Antilia in Mumbai with great pomp and show, with various celebrities marking their presence.

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrated her birthday inside Antilia in Mumbai with great pomp and show, with various celebrities marking their presence.

An adorable clip of Merchant's cake-cutting ceremony has surfaced online. In the video shared by 'Viralbhayani' on Instagram, the 'Chhoti Ambani Bahu' was seen cutting a red-velvet flavoured cake, and offering a slice to her husband, Anant Ambani.

Radhika Merchant also offered cake pieces to other family members, as is customary. As she stepped ahead to offer a slice to Akash Ambani, he politely refused and redirected her towards family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani.

Radhika then turned to Kokilaben and fed cake to her. Meanwhile, Nita Ambani, who was wearing a beautiful pink gown, was seen engrossed in the celebrations. The clip also featured Mukesh Ambani, Radhika's parents Shaila and Viren Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Radhika, who donned a white top and red-coloured long skirt, completed her look with diamond earrings and a ponytail.

"It's Radhika Merchant's birthday bash. Wishing many many happy returns of the day to the birthday girl Radhika", the video was captioned.

Various celebrities who attended the birthday bash include- MS Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Orry, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others.

Here's how netizens reacted

While several netizens have adored the viral clip, many others have hilariously asked "if this was a pre-birthday".

"Is it a birthday or is there a pre-birthday celebration going on?" a user commented.

A user wrote, "She has got the best Sasur ji".

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married on July 12, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a series of pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and Europe.