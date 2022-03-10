Is the dog beheaded? Know the real truth behind the viral optical illusion

A photo of Husky and Golden Retriever mix breed named Bleuregard Q. Kazoo has recently gone viral after an optical illusion makes it look beheaded.

The now viral photo was first posted on Reddit by Nathan Sievers from Baltimore. While the photo has now been taken down by the moderators, it was first shared with the caption, "My dog laying down with his head on the curb... Looks like he's been decapitated."

While many speculated the picture to be photoshopped, it is actually not! The picture shows the dog with its head down on the edge of the wall. It seems photoshopped because it has been taken from an angle that hides the animal’s body perfectly.

The picture has already garnered more than 52.2k upvotes and over 500 comments which reflect how confused people are with the image.

A user commented, "I'm gonna need another pic of him to verify this." Another one said, "I think the dog is resting his head on edging which is higher than the sidewalk (maybe it's a pathway) so the body isn't visible because it's below head level."

As per an American weekly news, Sievers said, "The picture was honestly a fluke. We were hanging out at my friend's brewery, and he was laying down on a concrete platform that has a ramp going downward. He rested his head on the ledge and laid down so when I took the picture all you could see what his head floating there."

"I didn't even think much of it until I got back home later and realized how wild it looked," he added.

While people were concerned about the dog, Sievers shared a full picture of the dog to confirm that it is alive and is not decapitated at all.