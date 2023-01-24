Search icon
Is that Manjulika in Noida Metro? Travellers don’t know how to react

A woman dressed as Bhool Bhulaiyaa character Manjulika was spotted inside the Noida Metro, and netizens are not very happy about it.

Is that Manjulika in Noida Metro? Travellers don't know how to react
Image: Instagram

Just when you thought life can’t get more bizarre, Manjulika entered into your space and scared the daylight out of you. This is not the beginning of a fiction, but a true story that took place inside the Noida Metro.

A woman dressed as Manjulika entered the metro compartment and started to scare the travellers, who didn’t exactly know how to face the weirdly funny situation. Some of them chose to ignore her while others got scared. One guy who was listening to something on his earphone ran away after witnessing the scary dress-up.

An Instagram page put out the video in which the Manulika lookalike is pulling off an act inside the metro compartment.

The woman, who was later identified as one Priya Gupta, also posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she is performing to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa song ‘Ami je tomar’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Gupta (@ipriyagupta)

This is second such incident of violating rules in a public space by social media influencers. A couple of days ago, an Instagram influencer was fined Rs 17,000 by the Ghaziabad Police for shooting reel videos without permission on an elevated road.

