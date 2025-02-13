Since being posted online, the video has gained over 6 million views on Intagram and more than 2,50,000 likes and numerous comments.

A viral video featuring a man dressed as the Lord Voldemort has taken the Internet by storm, showcasing an unexpected twist as he dances to the powerful Rajasthani song "Rangilo Maro Dholna." With his pale, snake-like features and flowing dark robes, the character's humorous dance moves have left viewers in stitches.

Shared by the Instagram account @manjujoshikitchen, the video captures the performer twirling and even twerking to the upbeat track, eliciting laughter from the audience. The energetic song creates a humorous contrast with the typically grim and ominous presence of the Dark Lord.

Manju shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Voldemort Saa."

Since being posted online, the video has gained over 6 million views on Intagram and more than 2,50,000 likes and numerous comments. Taking to the commet section a user wrote, “Harry potter is laughing in the corner after seeing this," while another said, "Ye kis line me aa gye dark lord."

A third user wrote, "Voldemort after eating daal baati churma."

"The reason why he was missing in Harry Potter first 4 parts," said a forth user.

Taking a jibe at this performace a user humorously said, "I want to see voldemort in Bihar."

"Never thought in a million years did I think that voldemort could be so cute," said a fifth user.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Delhi Police caught a man dressed as Spider-Man for violating traffic regulations. The individual was spotted being carried on the bonnet of a car near Dwarka. Additionally, in June, a video from Jaipur featured another man in a Spider-Man costume skillfully making perfectly round chapatis on a traditional chulha.