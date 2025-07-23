'Is that labubu doll?': Viral toy on Karl Marx's grave sparks internet frenzy

Labubu, which are sold in blind boxes and buyers have no idea what they'll get, are a perfect symbol of modern consumer obsession.

Karl Marx, who spent his entire life criticising capitalism's grip on every aspect of life, from work to thought and human identity, probably never imagined that one day he would become part of the very system he opposed. But that's what happened recently at London's Highgate Cemetery. A photo of Karl Marx's grave with a Labubu doll is going viral.

Labubu doll on Karl Marx's grave?

Visitors were surprised to see a Labubu doll placed on Marx's grave. For those who don't know, Labubu is a fashionable plush character from the Pop Mart collection, which is all about collectables driven by surprise, rarity and hype. It's everything that late-evolving capitalism stands for.

So when people saw this wide-eyed toy sitting on the grave of communism's most famous voice, the internet exploded.

Labubu dolls and a heartfelt letter

Among the gaudy toys were traditional offerings, flowers, notes, and emotional letters.

One handwritten letter from a Chinese university student named Liu Yuhe stood out. She wrote with admiration and sincerity, and explained how Marx's writings had shaped her worldview. She shared her difficulties in truly understanding Marx's texts, as well as her desire to live by them.

In a touching and somewhat bizarre ending, she joked that she looked like a potato and hoped to cook it for Marx in the afterlife. "If I can meet you in your dreams, I will talk to you in more detail," she wrote.

While the internet is making light and funny of this situation, the fact that a product of capitalism was placed on Karl Marx's grave is a great irony. The man who spent his life preaching against capitalism is now lying next to the product of it.

All about Labubu dolls

LaBubu dolls are expensive because they are released in limited quantities and sold through blind boxes, so you don't know which doll you will get until you open them.

Labubu is a character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, but is manufactured and sold by Pop Mart, a large collectables company based in China.

