A Turkish man is going viral on the internet for his striking resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a video shared on Instagram, he is seen dancing with his daughter, creating a sweet moment that quickly turned into an online sensation.

What caught everyone’s attention was not just the adorable father-daughter dance but the fact that the man looked almost identical to Elon Musk. Making it even more amusing, he wore a black T-shirt with Tesla’s logo, sparking more confusion among viewers.

The video was shared by a user with the handle @turk.elon.musk and was captioned, "You don’t know what to do when you’re the richest person in the world." The comment section was filled with users asking the same question "Is that Elon Musk?"

Many joked that the tech billionaire had secretly moved to Turkey. One user wrote, "When did Elon Musk become poor and start making reels for Instagram?" Another said, "In first I think is real Elon Musk."

One comment read, "Wo paaji zara Trump chacha se bolkr tariff hatwa dete to aapki badi meharbani hoti (Brother, if you could please ask Uncle Trump to remove the tariffs, it would be a great favour)," while another called it "The most unexpected but sweetest reel in my feed today."

