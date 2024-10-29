The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced that the stock market will…

On October 29, 2024, the auspicious first day of the Diwali festival Dhanteras is being observed, and investors and traders are keen to know about the stock market status. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced that the stock market will remain open today. The decision follows the exchange's holiday calendar, which says trading will continue as normal, allowing market participants to trade equities and derivatives.

Nevertheless, the stock market will be closed on Friday, November 1, 2024, in commemoration of Diwali and Laxmi Puja. This holiday is important because it’s one of the most celebrated festivals in India, and many worship Goddess Laxmi for wealth and prosperity. The closure also covers the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the commodities market, including the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), which has also announced a holiday on this date.

Apart from the regular trading, Muhurat Trading will also be held on November 1. It is a unique one-hour trading session, which is considered an auspicious hour to start new investments; it is between 6 PM and 7 PM. This is the start of the new financial year in the Hindu calendar, Samvat 2081.

Dhanteras itself is celebrated by worshipping Dhanvantari, an avatar of Vishnu, who is worshipped as the god of health and medicine. Purchasing gold or silver items is a mark of good fortune, marking the day. If you're trading today or on Muhurat Trading, keep these dates in mind to maximize the stock market this holiday.