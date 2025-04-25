This surprising discovery comes just weeks after a major earthquake in Myanmar and could change how scientists understand the formation of the Himalayas.

A new geological study has revealed that the Indian Plate is not sliding smoothly beneath the Tibetan Plateau as previously believed. Instead, it is tearing and warping deep under the Earth's surface. This surprising discovery comes just weeks after a major earthquake in Myanmar and could change how scientists understand the formation of the Himalayas.

For years, researchers debated whether the Indian Plate was simply slipping beneath Tibet or diving deeper into the Earth's mantle. But new 3D imaging by an international team shows a more dramatic picture — the plate is breaking apart.

The study shows a clear difference in how the Indian Plate behaves on either side of the 90-degree east longitude line. In the western region, the plate stays mostly whole as it moves under Tibet. It reaches about 100 kilometers north of a major fault zone called the Yarlung-Zangbo suture. This fits the older theory of underplating.

But in the eastern region, things are very different. Here, the Indian Plate is breaking into layers. The crust is peeling away from the mantle, and a soft, hot rock layer from inside the Earth, called the asthenosphere, is pushing in between. This creates a wedge-shaped structure underground, pointing to a much more violent tectonic process than previously thought.

The researchers also found evidence supporting this tearing effect through unusual helium gas patterns and deep earthquake activity in the area. The study, published in the ESS Open Archive, also notes that the eastern Tibetan lithosphere stretches about 100 kilometers further south than expected.

Lead scientists say this discovery changes how we understand the ongoing formation of the Himalayas. It may also help scientists better predict earthquake risks in the region.

This new insight shows that Earth's surface is more dynamic than we thought, with deep forces continuing to shape the land we live on every day.